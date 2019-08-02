Motive In Gilroy Mass Shooting Might Remain A Mystery

Investigators say the exact motive behind the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting in Northern California may never be known. FBI Special Agent John Bennett says they have not been able to determine the shooter’s ideology. The 19-year-old posted a message on Instagram shortly before last Sunday’s shooting recommending an 1890 white supremacy manifesto. He also posted messages critical of white people in Silicon Valley.

Bennett says FBI profilers continue to comb through the electronic devices and social media postings of Santino Legan [[ LEE-gan ]]. They’ve also concluded Legan acted alone when he opened fire with an assault rifle, killing three people and wounding about a dozen other festival-goers before police shot him dead.