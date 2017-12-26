Motive Of Man Who Shot At Officers Still Under Investigation

(AP) – A prosecutor says authorities are still investigating the motives of an Egyptian man who shot at police in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital, wounding one of them, before dying in a shootout.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico gave no new information Tuesday about Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty’s motives. The 51-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen fired at a police officer Friday afternoon in front of the state Capitol and later at a state trooper, wounding her. El-Mofty was killed in a confrontation with city and state police officers about a mile from the Capitol.

Marsico says agents know where El-Mofty purchased his guns. The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are aiding the investigation. Federal officials say El-Mofty was admitted to the U.S. from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa.