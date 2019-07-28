Motive Sought In Man’s Killing In Western Hidalgo County

Two suspects are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a western Hidalgo County man late last week. The two are accused of killing 23-year-old Fernando Garza, whose body was found in an orchard Saturday off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies began investigating Thursday when Garza’s mother called to say he may have been kidnapped.

Friday, the family received an anonymous call that Garza’s body had been dumped in an orchard. Also Friday, deputies found Garza’s burned-out Dodge Durango. Saturday, they recovered his body.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t said where or how the two suspects were arrested, but did say they’re looking for at least two more. They’re also working to determine the motive for Garza’s killing.