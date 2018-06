Homicide investigators are working to learn what sparked the dispute that led to the gunfire that killed one man and wounded another in Weslaco. Police responded to a home in the 15-hundred block of Misty Lane late Saturday night. They found one man dead – the victim now identified as 43-year-old Adolfo Urbina. The other man was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

