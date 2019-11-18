Motive, Suspects Sought In California Shooting

Police work at the scene of a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in southeast Fresno, Calif. Multiple people were shot and at least four of them were killed Sunday at a party in Fresno when suspects sneaked into the backyard and fired into the crowd, police said. (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

(AP) – As police search for suspects and a motive in the killing of four people at a backyard party in Fresno, California, neighbors say they are scared because there have been other shootings in the same neighborhood recently.

Choua Vang tells the Fresno Bee in a story published Monday that his neighbor’s house was shot at last week and that he feels unsafe being outside after dark. Ten people were shot in Sunday’s shooting. Authorities have said “unknown suspects” sneaked into the backyard filled with people at the party and fired into the crowd.

Vang says he is worried about his family members who work overnight shifts and that his family is thinking of moving out of the Fresno neighborhood. Fresno Police spokesman Lt. Mark Hudson did not immediately return email and phone messages Monday seeking comment.