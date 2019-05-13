Motorcyclist Pleads Guilty In Death Of Port Isabel Woman

A Mercedes man has pleaded guilty in the death of a Port Isabel woman a little more than a year ago. 33-year-old Ronnie Huerta Monday admitted to a charge of manslaughter for running over 61-year-old Elizabeth Sweeten in early March of last year. Huerta had originally been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Port Isabel police say Huerta was speeding on his motorcycle as he came off the Queen Isabella Causeway onto Highway 100, where he struck the victim as she crossed the road. Police say Huerta tested positive for alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Huerta faces between two and 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Tuesday. The victim, Elizabeth Sweeten, had been a reporter for the Port Isabel-South Padre Island Press.