Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg

Charges of evading arrest have been filed against the man who barricaded himself inside his car and forced a shutdown of Highway 281 north of Edinburg for several hours Wednesday night. 28-year-old Joshua Raul Juarez of Midland had sped away from an attempted traffic stop in Alice, leading to a multi-agency pursuit south on Highway 281.

It ended when authorities threw a spike strip across the road a little south of Linn-San Manuel. But Juarez refused to get out of his car, and authorities shut down Highway 281 in both directions as a SWAT team was brought in. After a several hour standoff, Juarez surrendered peacefully. No weapons were found with Juarez and it’s still not clear why he fled.