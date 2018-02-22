Home Uncategorized Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg
Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg

Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg

Charges of evading arrest have been filed against the man who barricaded himself inside his car and forced a shutdown of Highway 281 north of Edinburg for several hours Wednesday night. 28-year-old Joshua Raul Juarez of Midland had sped away from an attempted traffic stop in Alice, leading to a multi-agency pursuit south on Highway 281.

It ended when authorities threw a spike strip across the road a little south of Linn-San Manuel. But Juarez refused to get out of his car, and authorities shut down Highway 281 in both directions as a SWAT team was brought in. After a several hour standoff, Juarez surrendered peacefully. No weapons were found with Juarez and it’s still not clear why he fled.

