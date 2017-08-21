Mourners Keep Gathering At Barcelona Attack Site

(AP) – Mourners have wept and hugged each other as they visited the main memorial site of the Barcelona attack while the city tries to get back to normal with the beginning of a new work week.

Crowds of people have continued to lay flowers, candles and heart-shaped balloons at the top of city’s iconic Las Ramblas promenade where a van plowed into pedestrians, killing 13 and injuring more than 120 on Thursday. Hours later, one person was killed and several more injured when a car ran into a busy boardwalk in the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils.

Other smaller flower and candle tributes are located at different points of Las Ramblas along where the van drove.

Meanwhile, the promenade regained a semblance of normality.