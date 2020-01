(Lubbock, TX) — The bodies of the fallen Lubbock Police Officer and Lubbock Firefighter are now in Ft. Worth. Mourners lined the highways as several first responder agencies helped escort the bodies of Officer Nick Reyna and Lieutenant Eric Hill from Lubbock to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office yesterday.

The two men were among those on hand to assist at the scene of a wreck on North I-27 and East Drew Street Saturday morning when a vehicle lost control and hit them.