Mourning Family Of Slain Student Thanks Police

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown holds a news conference on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Salt Lake City. Brown said Ayoola A. Ajayi was being charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. He was arrested without incident earlier Friday morning by a SWAT team. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown holds a news conference on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Salt Lake City. Brown said Ayoola A. Ajayi was being charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. He was arrested without incident earlier Friday morning by a SWAT team. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

(AP) – The uncle of a missing Utah college student is thanking police for their work during an 11-day search that ended with news of her death.

The uncle of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck did not identify himself, but held back tears as he read a statement from her family to reporters at a news conference on Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown says the phone call he made giving father Greg Lueck news of her death was one of the most difficult he has ever made.

Prosecutors say they are charging 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi with murder and aggravated kidnapping in her death. They say she was killed shortly after meeting in a park in the early-morning hours of June 17. Investigators are still trying to determine if others were involved.