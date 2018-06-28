Home NATIONAL Move Over UPS Truck: Amazon Delivery Vans To Hit The Street
Move Over UPS Truck: Amazon Delivery Vans To Hit The Street
NATIONAL
0

Move Over UPS Truck: Amazon Delivery Vans To Hit The Street

0
0
qDCzp-1530172851-112779-blog-amazon van
now viewing

Move Over UPS Truck: Amazon Delivery Vans To Hit The Street

immigrant children-1
now playing

Report: State Green Lights Immigrant Kids Shelters Overcapacity Condition

<> on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
now playing

Defense Department Asked To House Migrant Families

boca chica beach
now playing

Health Alert Issued For Boca Chica Beach

prison%20inmate%20jail_1463448322463_4366611_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

PSJA Educator Jailed In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Student

GDP graphic_1530191238338.jpg_47029031_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

US GDP Revised Down To 2 Percent Rate In Q1

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon

toys-r-us-closing-source-diskingdom-e1522427339734
now playing

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us Closing Its Last Stores

Supreme Court in Washington
now playing

Court's Ruling Hits Teachers Unions, But How Hard Is Unclear

download (22)
now playing

Moscow: Top US, Russian Diplomats To Meet Before Summit

800 (12)
now playing

Syrian Refugees Living In Lebanon Start Returning To Syria

(AP) – Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a brown UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon van.
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, is rolling out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs in the U.S. launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages. They’ll be able to lease blue vans with the Amazon logo stamped on it, buy Amazon uniforms for drivers and get support from Amazon. In return, Amazon gets more ways to ship its packages to shoppers without having to rely on other package delivery services.
With these vans on the road, Amazon said more shoppers would be able to track their packages on a map, contact the driver or change where a package is left — all of which it can’t do if the package is in the back of a UPS or FedEx truck.

Related posts:

  1. Japan Space Explorer Arrives On Asteroid To Retrieve Samples
  2. Border Agents Rescue Pregnant Honduran Immigrant From Rio Grande
  3. Pregnancy Center Ruling A Blow For Abortion-Rights Advocates
Related Posts
<> on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Defense Department Asked To House Migrant Families

jsalinas 0
GDP graphic_1530191238338.jpg_47029031_ver1.0_640_360

US GDP Revised Down To 2 Percent Rate In Q1

Roxanne Garcia 0
toys-r-us-closing-source-diskingdom-e1522427339734

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us Closing Its Last Stores

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video