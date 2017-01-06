Home NATIONAL Mr Met Gives Fan The Finger, Employee Done With Mascot Duty
Mr Met Gives Fan The Finger, Employee Done With Mascot Duty
NATIONAL
0

Mr Met Gives Fan The Finger, Employee Done With Mascot Duty

0
0
MR MET
now viewing

Mr Met Gives Fan The Finger, Employee Done With Mascot Duty

LAYOFFS
now playing

Dozens Of Layoffs At ULA Facility In Harlingen

1492723381_10049462+1atrump042117
now playing

Trump Addresses Explosion In Philippines

AL GORE
now playing

Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact 'reckless'

donald-trump
now playing

Trump: U.S. Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord

CORN MILL EXPLOSION IN WISCONSIN
now playing

Corn Mill Cited In 2011 For Explosion Hazards

tropical-storm
now playing

Tropical Storm Forms Off Mexico, Takes Aim At Oaxaca Coast

Naloxone for Dogs
now playing

A Tool To Protect Police Dogs In Drug Raids From Overdosing

DONALT TRUMP COVFEFE TWIT
now playing

Online Game Words With Friends Adds 'covfefe' To Its List

KABUL EXPLOSION
now playing

Kabul Mayor Says Bomb Caused Damage 4 Km Away

DONALD TRUMP IN ISRAEL
now playing

Palestinians Say Embassy Decision Best For Peace

(AP) – Even Mr. Met is frustrated with the team’s disappointing start.  New York’s beloved mascot flashed his “middle” finger at a fan during Wednesday night’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team says the employee won’t work in the costume again.

A person tweeted video of the incident, which soon went viral online, and the club quickly issued a statement.  “We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Mets said in an email attributed to the organization. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

Related posts:

  1. Off-Duty Deputy, Husband Restrain Man Who Later Died
Related Posts
1492723381_10049462+1atrump042117

Trump Addresses Explosion In Philippines

jsalinas 0
AL GORE

Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact ‘reckless’

jsalinas 0
donald-trump

Trump: U.S. Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video