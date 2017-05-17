Home NATIONAL MS-13 Gang Targeted In Sweep Across Los Angeles
(AP) – Twenty-one members and associates of a brutal gang known as MS-13 were arrested Wednesday morning as hundreds of federal and local law enforcement fanned out across Los Angeles, serving arrest and search warrants.  The pre-dawn sweep was part of a three-year investigation into the gang.  The FBI is heading the probe.

Agents and officers served warrants at 41 locations. The targets included some members of the gang’s leadership.  The operation is the latest step in a multi-agency anti-racketeering case. The 21 arrested with ties to MS-13 were among 44 people who are part of this racketeering case. Those arrested included shot callers.

MS-13 has become a primary target of the Justice and Homeland Security departments amid the Trump Administration’s broader effort to crack down on illegal immigration and violent crime.

