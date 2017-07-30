Home TEXAS MS-13 Member Wanted For 2 Texas Murders Arrested In Virginia
MS-13 Member Wanted For 2 Texas Murders Arrested In Virginia
(AP) – Houston police say an MS-13 gang member known by the name “Terror” and charged with two murders in the Houston area has been arrested in Virginia.

Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez

Police say 20-year-old Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez was taken into custody Saturday in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington.  Authorities have said he’s from El Salvador and in the U.S. illegally. The Texas Department of Public Safety last week placed him on the agency’s list of most wanted fugitives.

Herrera-Hernandez is charged with capital murder for the June slaying of a 16-year-old at a Fort Bend County park. Police believe the victim witnessed several MS-13-related murders. He’s also charged with murder for the killing earlier this month outside a Houston apartment complex of a 26-year-old man believed to be another MS-13 member.

