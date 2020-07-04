Much Of US Scales Back On Holiday, But Trump Plans To Go Big

(AP) — It’s Independence Day and public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted celebrations, given the spike in coronavirus cases. But President Donald Trump plans to go big in the nation’s capital. He’s promising a “special evening” in Washington, with a “Salute for America” celebration. It’ll include a speech from the White House South Lawn that he says will honor the country’s heritage. There will be a military flyover and a fireworks display that’s expected to draw thousands to the National Mall. Many communities elsewhere have decided to scrap fireworks, parades and other holiday traditions to try to stem further spread of the virus.