Home NATIONAL Mueller Accuses Manafort Of Breaking Plea Agreement By Lying
Mueller Accuses Manafort Of Breaking Plea Agreement By Lying
NATIONAL
0

Mueller Accuses Manafort Of Breaking Plea Agreement By Lying

0
0
US-POLITICS-TRIAL-MANAFORT
now viewing

Mueller Accuses Manafort Of Breaking Plea Agreement By Lying

US-MEXICO-HONDURAS-MIGRANTS-BORDER
now playing

300 Troops Shifted To California For Border Duty

800
now playing

MIT And LinkedIn Co-Founder Award MeToo Leaders

5bfd2075216b9.image
now playing

Macron Says France Will Delay Cap On Nuclear Energy

chickfila1_38699844_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

School Blocks Chick-fil-A As Dining Option, Cites Values

download (41)
now playing

Looking Ahead, Democrats Jockey To Be Pelosi's Heir Apparent

5bfc66c211eec-media_22b72228403442e68b6ece0907f9ce5b-DMID1-5gxobf4i8-640×360
now playing

Mars Touchdown: NASA Spacecraft Survives Supersonic Plunge

5bfcd6928e2f4.image
now playing

Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash

181126_atm_russia_ukraine_hpMain_16x9_608
now playing

Turkey Calls For Dialogue In Ukraine-Russia Spat

KSBSM6FXRFBBHKWLJXA25XNTWA
now playing

Last US Senate Race Of Midterms Up For Vote In Mississippi

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time

(AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe.
The torpedoing of Manafort’s plea deal could expose him to a lengthier prison sentence and potentially more criminal charges. It also means that Mueller’s team is losing a cooperating witness from the top of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who was present for several key episodes under investigation.
Manafort denies that he lied, and his attorneys say he believes he “provided truthful information.”
Manafort had been meeting with the special counsel’s office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate. He remains jailed while awaiting his sentence. He faces multiple years in prison.

No related posts.

Related Posts
US-MEXICO-HONDURAS-MIGRANTS-BORDER

300 Troops Shifted To California For Border Duty

Roxanne Garcia 0
800

MIT And LinkedIn Co-Founder Award MeToo Leaders

Roxanne Garcia 0
chickfila1_38699844_ver1.0_640_360

School Blocks Chick-fil-A As Dining Option, Cites Values

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video