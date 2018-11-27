Mueller Accuses Manafort Of Breaking Plea Agreement By Lying

(AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe.

The torpedoing of Manafort’s plea deal could expose him to a lengthier prison sentence and potentially more criminal charges. It also means that Mueller’s team is losing a cooperating witness from the top of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who was present for several key episodes under investigation.

Manafort denies that he lied, and his attorneys say he believes he “provided truthful information.”

Manafort had been meeting with the special counsel’s office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate. He remains jailed while awaiting his sentence. He faces multiple years in prison.

