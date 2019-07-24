Mueller Denies That Investigation Was “Witch Hunt”

Former special counsel Robert Mueller arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Robert Mueller says his investigation into Russian interference was not a “witch hunt.”

At a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee, Chairman Adam Schiff pressed the former Special Counsel about President Trump’s claims that the investigation was a “witch hunt” and that Russian interference in the 2016 election was a “hoax.” He said both were not true. He also said that his investigation found evidence that Russia was trying to help Trump win the 2016 election. He said it’s generally true that Trump campaign officials built their messaging strategy around Russia’s interference campaign.