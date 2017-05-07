Home NATIONAL Mueller Probe Could Draw Focus To Russian Crime Operations
Mueller Probe Could Draw Focus To Russian Crime Operations
NATIONAL
0

Mueller Probe Could Draw Focus To Russian Crime Operations

0
0
gettyimages-175165584
now viewing

Mueller Probe Could Draw Focus To Russian Crime Operations

104449236-GettyImages-524237302
now playing

US Factory Orders Fell In May For Second Straight Month

Germany Cabinet
now playing

Merkel Stands By Suggestion Europe Can't Rely Fully On US

TASB-logo
now playing

Identities Of Local School District Employees Accidentally Made Public

noe hernandez2
now playing

Public Viewing To Be Held Today For Fallen Valley Sailor Noe Hernandez

ShowImage
now playing

Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn't Want Top Spot In Dallas

raw-serrano-salute_1200x675_770135619512
now playing

Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital

1024×1024 (1)
now playing

Head Of Vatican Hospital Can't Believe Concerns

ukraine-says-russian-security-services-involved-in-recent-cyber-attack
now playing

Ukraine: We Prevented Second Cyberattack

1024×1024
now playing

Iraqi Commander Says 300 IS Fighters Holed Up In Mosul

Trump Air Force One
now playing

Trump Looks For Friendlier European Welcome In Poland

(AP) – The U.S. government has long warned that Russian organized crime posed a threat to democratic institutions, including “criminally linked oligarchs” who might collude with the Russian government to undermine business competition.
Those concerns, ever-present if not necessarily always top priorities, are front and center once more.
An ongoing special counsel investigation is drawing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the type of skullduggery that in the past has relied on hired hackers and outside criminals. It’s not clear how much the probe by former FBI Director Robert Mueller will center on the criminal underbelly of Moscow. But he’s already picked some lawyers with experience fighting organized crime.

Related posts:

  1. Focus At Pope’s Hospital For Kids Put Profits Over Patients
Related Posts
104449236-GettyImages-524237302

US Factory Orders Fell In May For Second Straight Month

Roxanne Garcia 0
Independence Day Festivals

US Marks Independence Day With Pomp, Dazzle, Hot Dog Contest

Fred Cruz 0
PUTIN

Kremlin: Putin-Trump Meeting to Be Friday In Germany

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video