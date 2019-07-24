Mueller Suggests 2020 Campaigns Could Be Charged If They Accept Foreign Help

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller says it’s possible that a 2020 presidential campaign could be committing a crime if they accept help from foreign governments.

During today’s Intelligence Committee hearing, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut asked whether a campaign should report contact with a foreign government if they’re offered “dirt.” Mueller said it could be considered a crime depending on the circumstances.

President Trump has suggested that he’d be open to listening to a foreign entity if they offered dirt on his opponent.