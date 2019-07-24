Mueller Suggests 2020 Campaigns Could Be Charged If They Accept Foreign Help

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller says it’s possible that a 2020 presidential campaign could be committing a crime if they accept help from foreign governments.
During today’s Intelligence Committee hearing, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut asked whether a campaign should report contact with a foreign government if they’re offered “dirt.” Mueller said it could be considered a crime depending on the circumstances.
President Trump has suggested that he’d be open to listening to a foreign entity if they offered dirt on his opponent.
Comments