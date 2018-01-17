Home NATIONAL Mueller Team Would Hardly Be First Lawyers To Question Trump
Mueller Team Would Hardly Be First Lawyers To Question Trump
NATIONAL
0

Mueller Team Would Hardly Be First Lawyers To Question Trump

0
0
1060×600-808915ea1d236aeae4a582da683ecb5f
now viewing

Mueller Team Would Hardly Be First Lawyers To Question Trump

Chelsea Manning Senate Bid
now playing

Chelsea Manning's US Senate Bid Could Upend Maryland Race

Switzerland Davos Forum
now playing

Survey Finds Geopolitical, Cyber Threats Key Concerns In '18

China Apple Supplier
now playing

 Apple Supplier Denies Charges Of Unsafe, Unclean Conditions

cold_weather-740×366
now playing

Valley Continues To Feel The Impact Of A Deep Freeze

920×920
now playing

SKorea's Moon Backs Joint Hockey Team With North

steve-bannon-070351801dc30afd
now playing

House Panel Subpoenas Bannon In Russia Probe Showdown

Doctor-Sexual Assault
now playing

Gymnast Describes Ex-Doctor Abuse When She Was 9

Shackled Children
now playing

Mother Of Captive Kids 'perplexed' By Deputies

Lindsey Graham GEN SMALL
now playing

Graham Blames Trump's Staff For Scuttling Deal

school closings and delays
now playing

School Closures and Delays

(AP) – An Associated Press review of statements made under oath by President Donald Trump gives clues about how he might handle questions from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators.
It’s not clear when or even if Mueller and his team will question Trump, though the topic has been broached.
The AP reviewed hundreds of pages of depositions taken of Trump over the last decade, including in defamation and contract lawsuits, before he became president.
The transcripts show a witness who is at times talkative, boastful, unapologetic and combative.
Yet there’s an unmistakable deftness, including a tendency to pass blame for problematic decisions, to deflect probing questions to lawyers or accountants and to answer others with hedged, vague or non-responsive language that frustrates interrogators.

Related posts:

  1. Trump: Program To Protect ‘Dreamers’ Is ‘Probably Dead’
  2. Trump’s Nuclear Strategy Seeks New Weapons To Counter Russia
  3. Graham Blames Trump’s Staff For Scuttling Deal
  4. The Latest: Seoul Says Koreas Considering Joint Hockey Team
Related Posts
Chelsea Manning Senate Bid

Chelsea Manning’s US Senate Bid Could Upend Maryland Race

Roxanne Garcia 0
steve-bannon-070351801dc30afd

House Panel Subpoenas Bannon In Russia Probe Showdown

Zack Cantu 0
Doctor-Sexual Assault

Gymnast Describes Ex-Doctor Abuse When She Was 9

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video