Mueller Team Would Hardly Be First Lawyers To Question Trump

(AP) – An Associated Press review of statements made under oath by President Donald Trump gives clues about how he might handle questions from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators.

It’s not clear when or even if Mueller and his team will question Trump, though the topic has been broached.

The AP reviewed hundreds of pages of depositions taken of Trump over the last decade, including in defamation and contract lawsuits, before he became president.

The transcripts show a witness who is at times talkative, boastful, unapologetic and combative.

Yet there’s an unmistakable deftness, including a tendency to pass blame for problematic decisions, to deflect probing questions to lawyers or accountants and to answer others with hedged, vague or non-responsive language that frustrates interrogators.