Mueller Wraps Up Testimony On Capitol Hill

Former special counsel Robert Mueller returns to the witness table following a break in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Mueller testified about his report on Russian election interference. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is finished with his testimony in the House Intelligence Committee.

On Capitol Hill, Mueller did not weigh in on whether Russia’s election meddling swayed the 2016 election in Donald Trump’s favor. He was asked about whether that was possible during a House Intelligence Committee hearing today, but he said he would not speculate. Mueller did say that Russia was hoping to influence the 2016 election in Trump’s favor.

However, he also noted that there were some instances that were intended to benefit Hillary Clinton’s campaign. In an earlier hearing, Mueller called Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election among the most serious challenges to American democracy that he’s seen.