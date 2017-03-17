Home LOCAL Multi-Agency Investigation Underway Into Deadly Shooting Near Fronton
Multi-Agency Investigation Underway Into Deadly Shooting Near Fronton
LOCAL
0

Multi-Agency Investigation Underway Into Deadly Shooting Near Fronton

0
0
shooting
now viewing

Multi-Agency Investigation Underway Into Deadly Shooting Near Fronton

Health Care Overhaul Planned Parenthood Texas
now playing

Texas House Ethics Chair Probes Anti-Abortion Group Contract

13288418_G
now playing

White House, Some Conservatives Agree On Health Care Changes

BODY FOUND
now playing

Teen Girl's Body Found Near Orchard In Rural Edinburg

AR-131009426
now playing

11th Valley City Passes A "Texting While Driving" Ban

Bank-Robbery-generic-16×9-graphic_344018_ver1.0_1280_720
now playing

Suspect Sought In Robbery Of Downtown McAllen Bank

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Brownsville Tire Shop Owner Found Dead

1489714682_10064661+1aambul031717
now playing

EMT Struck, Killed By Stolen Ambulance In NYC

x8zzppdfjqmg5rsxgery
now playing

Mexico Program To Offer Up To 50,000 Jobs For Deportees

22309787-mmmain
now playing

Judge doesn't extend order on new travel ban

170315211434-tom-price-town-hall-2-exlarge-169
now playing

HHS Head To Discuss Health Care With GOP

Local, state, and federal agencies are all involved in the investigation surrounding the deadly gunfire that broke out near the Starr County town of Fronton. The Starr County Sheriff’s Department, the DPS, and the Border Patrol, along with Mexican authorities, are all working to learn who fired the shots that killed one man and wounded two others Wednesday afternoon. The wounded men say they were in a fishing boat when they were hit by gunshots fired from the Mexican side of the river. The two wounded men remain hospitalized and are in stable condition. Authorities are not yet identifying the victims.

Related posts:

  1. Starr County Fishermen Claim They Were Hit By Gunshots From Mexico
  2. Police Identify Victim In Deadly Car Wreck In Weslaco
  3. Body Of Missing Woman Found In Flooded Car In South Texas
  4. EMT Struck, Killed By Stolen Ambulance In NYC
Related Posts
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Brownsville Tire Shop Owner Found Dead

Zack Cantu 0
shooting+2+mgn23

Starr County Fishermen Claim They Were Hit By Gunshots From Mexico

Zack Cantu 0
1200px-Gracehill_(05),_September_2009

Weslaco Area Woman Charged In Deadly Dog Dispute

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video