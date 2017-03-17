Multi-Agency Investigation Underway Into Deadly Shooting Near Fronton

Local, state, and federal agencies are all involved in the investigation surrounding the deadly gunfire that broke out near the Starr County town of Fronton. The Starr County Sheriff’s Department, the DPS, and the Border Patrol, along with Mexican authorities, are all working to learn who fired the shots that killed one man and wounded two others Wednesday afternoon. The wounded men say they were in a fishing boat when they were hit by gunshots fired from the Mexican side of the river. The two wounded men remain hospitalized and are in stable condition. Authorities are not yet identifying the victims.