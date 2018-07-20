Home NATIONAL Mulvaney Defends Trump’s Fed Comments
White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is defending President Donald Trump’s comment lamenting the Federal Reserve’s action to raise U.S. interest rates.
Mulvaney says he’s sure most presidents have had similar thoughts about Fed actions, adding: “There’s nothing non-factual or inaccurate about it.”
Mulvaney tells Fox News Channel that Trump “is not the first president, nor he is he the first Republican conservative or Democrat who is frustrated that every time things seem to getting a lot better (economically), the Fed tries to pump the brakes.”
Mulvaney said Trump “absolutely respects the independence of the Fed, but that doesn’t prevent him or previous presidents from voicing their opinions.”
Trump’s comments break with a long-standing White House tradition to avoid any real or perceived influence on the nation’s central bank.

