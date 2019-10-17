Mulvaney Says There Was No Coverup Of Ukraine Call

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says there is no coverup of the Ukraine phone call that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Mulvaney was asked why the White House moved the transcript of the call to a highly-secured server. He did not answer that question because it details internal White House procedures, but knows why it was asked. He claimed that many people are hoping it is evidence of a coverup.

Mulvaney said there was no coverup, saying they have been very open about the record of that call.