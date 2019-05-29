Mumps Confirmed At Elementary School In Pharr

The latest case of mumps in Hidalgo County has shown up at an elementary school in Pharr.

The PSJA school district says health officials have confirmed a reported case of mumps at Escobar Elementary School. Officials are not saying if the patient was a student, teacher, or staff member.

Escobar Elementary becomes the fifth school in Hidalgo County where the highly-contagious disease has shown up. Mumps have also been reported at PSJA Memorial High School in Alamo, Weslaco East High School, Bryan Elementary in Mission, and at the Edinburg campus of UT-RGV.

Hidalgo County health officials are now confirming a total of 51 mumps cases. Cameron County has reported 25 cases.