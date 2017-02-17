Home WORLD Munich Conference Brings Hope For Clarity On US Priorities
Munich Conference Brings Hope For Clarity On US Priorities
Munich Conference Brings Hope For Clarity On US Priorities

Munich Conference Brings Hope For Clarity On US Priorities

(AP) – Top world leaders, diplomats and defense officials are getting their first opportunity to meet with members of the Trump administration at a security conference today in Germany.

Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are leading the U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference.

President Donald Trump set off alarm bells last month by calling NATO “obsolete,” but later told European leaders he agrees on the “fundamental importance” of the military alliance.

