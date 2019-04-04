TEXAS

Murder Charge Dropped Against Ex-Deputy In Deadly Fight

By 35 views
0

(AP) – Prosecutors are dropping a murder charge against a former deputy who had been accused along with her husband in the strangulation death of a man they confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that after reviewing all the evidence in the case, prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauna Thompson had committed a crime.

Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, were both indicted for murder in the May 2017 death of 24-year-old John Hernandez.  A jury in November sentenced Terry Thompson to 25 years in prison.

The incident began after Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez about urinating in the parking lot of a Denny’s. Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later and helped subdue Hernandez.

Prosecutors said at trial that Terry Thompson kept Hernandez in a chokehold even after he stopped resisting.

Texas Bans Clergy From Executions After Supreme Court Ruling

Previous article

Father Indicted For Injuring Baby Found Buried

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS