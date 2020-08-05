LOCAL

Murder Charge Dropped Against Valley Man Accused In Father’s Violent Death

A murder charge against a Valley man accused of killing his father has been dropped. At the request of the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, District Judge Bobby Flores dismissed the case against 40-year-old Joseph Nocar. Nocar was arrested on October 31st 2018, a week after his 76-year-old father had been bludgeoned to death in his home in Weslaco.

According to the McAllen Monitor, a witness who claimed Nocar had told him he killed his father, later recanted his statements that had been made to Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators.

In addition, a DNA test on blood found on Nocar’s truck showed that it was not his father’s. Authorities have not made mention of any other suspects.

