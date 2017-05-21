Home LOCAL Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect
Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect
Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect

Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect

An Alamo man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in San Juan last month. Johnny Lopez Hernandez was formally arraigned Friday on charges of murder and causing an accident involving death.

San Juan police say Lopez and the victim, Marcelino Tijerina, had been arguing outside a home on Lila Street early the morning of April 4th, when Lopez ran down Tijerina with his car and sped off. Tijerina was flown to a San Antonio hospital, where he died of his injuries. It’s not known what the two men were arguing about.

