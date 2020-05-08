Murder Convict From Cameron County Dies In Prison Of Covid-19

A state prison inmate from Cameron County who was serving a life sentence for murder has died after contracting the coronavirus. 65-year-old Danilo Garza died this past Monday at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice hospital in Galveston.

The Brownsville Herald reports Garza had tested positive for COVID-19 while in the Eastham Unit in East Texas on April 20th. He was transferred from the prison to the hospital 8 days later. He died six days after that.

Garza was convicted of killing Horacio Gonzalez in Harlingen in October 1988. He had served 31 years of his life sentence. Garza is the 23rd Texas prison inmate to die of COVID-19.