Murder Indictment Leveled Against Brownsville Man Stemming From Bar Dispute

A Brownsville man has been formally indicted on a charge of murder stemming from a single punch to the face of another man.

The Cameron County grand jury indictment against 37-year-old Jesus Genaro Salas comes about a month-and-a-half after he allegedly punched 49-year-old Hugo Tapia Flores inside the Las Jarras bar. Flores fell back and his head struck the concrete floor. He was hospitalized in critical condition and Salas was initially charged with assault.

Flores died from the injury a week later and Salas turned himself in on an upgraded charge of murder.