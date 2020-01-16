Murder Indictments Handed Down In Deadly Drug Raid

(AP) – Prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted two former Houston police officers for their roles in a deadly January 2019 drug raid that left a couple dead. The Wednesday indictments follow similar charges that were filed in August.

Ex-officer Gerald Goines was indicted on two counts of felony murder. Goines and his former partner, Steven Bryant, were each also indicted with tampering with a government record.

The Jan. 28 raid came under scrutiny after police alleged Goines lied in order to obtain a search warrant. Killed in the shooting were 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle.