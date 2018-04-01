Home LOCAL Murder Suspect Eludes Manhunt South Of Hargill
Murder Suspect Eludes Manhunt South Of Hargill
27-year-old Maurisio Vidal: Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

A murder suspect remains on the loose after escaping a manhunt in a rural area northeast of Edinburg today.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies swarmed in on an area near FM 493 and Mile 22-and-1/2 around mid-morning where two men had bailed out of a truck. Deputies caught one of them, but the second man, who is wanted for murder, got away.

Authorities say 27-year-old Maurisio Vidal is connected to the killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Garcia Garces back in April 2016.

Garces had been shot in the head with his hands bound. His body was found near the levees south of Mercedes. Two other men, including the owner of a Mercedes tire shop, were also charged in the case.

