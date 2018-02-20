Murdered Postal Worker ID’d

(Dallas, TX) — The postal worker who was shot to death early Monday is now identified as 58-year-old Tony Mosby.

Police say Mosby was shot about 2:20 a.m. while driving a mail truck on I-30 near downtown. Officers found Mosby dead inside the truck after it crashed into a guardrail. Investigators don’t know if Mosby was targeted or the victim of a random attack.

Dallas postal inspectors say the murder is a federal crime because Mosby was on the job. They’re offering a reward of 50-thousand-dollars for tips that lead to a conviction in the case.