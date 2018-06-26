Muslim Congressman: Ruling A ‘marker of shame’

(AP) – The first Muslim elected to Congress says the Supreme Court ruling decision upholding President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries is unjust and “will someday serve as a marker of shame.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota likened it to court decisions that upheld Japanese internment camps during World War II and “separate but equal” laws during the Jim Crow era in the American South.

Ellison called for a fight “for an America that recognizes that every human life has value and reflects our values of generosity and inclusion for all.” Ellison said the decision undermines the core value of religious tolerance on which America was founded.