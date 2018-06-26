Home NATIONAL Muslim Congressman: Ruling A ‘marker of shame’
Muslim Congressman: Ruling A ‘marker of shame’
NATIONAL
0

Muslim Congressman: Ruling A ‘marker of shame’

0
0
TRAVEL BAN SUPREME COURT
now viewing

Muslim Congressman: Ruling A ‘marker of shame’

Danny Paul Bible
now playing

Inmate Wants To Be Executed By Firing Squad Or Gas

GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

voter fraud-1
now playing

Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley

Azar II testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington
now playing

Azar Says Can't Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism

immigrants immigrant children-1
now playing

A Day With Border Patrol: Imperiled Infant, Distraught Dad

Separated mother and child removed from Brown v. Board mural
now playing

Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural

Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas
now playing

Media Fight Restrictions On Immigrant Children Facilities

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Texas community ends immigration center contract

immigrants immigrant children
now playing

CBP No Longer Referring Illegal Immigrant Parents For Prosecution

(AP) – The first Muslim elected to Congress says the Supreme Court ruling decision upholding President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries is unjust and “will someday serve as a marker of shame.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota likened it to court decisions that upheld Japanese internment camps during World War II and “separate but equal” laws during the Jim Crow era in the American South.

Ellison called for a fight “for an America that recognizes that every human life has value and reflects our values of generosity and inclusion for all.”  Ellison said the decision undermines the core value of religious tolerance on which America was founded.

Related posts:

  1. Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism
  2. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez
Related Posts
Azar II testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington

Azar Says Can’t Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

jsalinas 0
TRAVEL BAN

Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism

jsalinas 0
Separated mother and child removed from Brown v. Board mural

Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video