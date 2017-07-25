Home WORLD Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site
Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site
Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site

MUSLIMS PRAY AT HOLY SITE
Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site

(AP) – Thousands of Muslim worshippers are gathering outside an entrance to a major Jerusalem holy site for evening prayers after Islamic leaders called on them not to enter the shrine even after Israel removed the metal detectors that angered them.

Muslims are preparing to worship Tuesday evening near the site where prayers have been held on the streets in protest since the crisis over security measures there erupted over a week ago.  Israel removed the metal detectors earlier in the day.

Muslim religious leaders have called for prayers to continue outside until all measures are lifted. They demand the delicate arrangements at the site, holy to both Jews and Muslims, return to what they were before Israel installed the metal detectors earlier this month after Arab gunmen shot and killed two police officers from within the site.  Palestinians allege Israel is cementing control over the site with the security measures. Israel denies the claim insisting they are to prevent further attacks.

