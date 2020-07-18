Mutual Of Omaha Insurance Firm Removing Longtime Indian Logo

The Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the company's corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb., Friday, July 17, 2020. Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(AP) — Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. The move comes as corporations and sports teams face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice. The company is in the process of creating a new logo. Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said in a news release Friday that Mutual of Omaha is committing an additional $1 million to the $2 million it donates annually to community-based initiatives to address racial equality and social justice.