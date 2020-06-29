Myanmar Military Warning Of Action Causes Thousands To Flee

Ethnic Rakhine villagers arrive at a temporary monastery camp with their belongings, Monday, June 29, 2020, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar. Thousands of people in an area of western Myanmar where there have been clashes between the government and ethnic rebels have been fleeing from their villages after an evacuation order from officials, despite being revoked several days ago. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Thousands of people in an area of western Myanmar where there have been clashes between the government and ethnic rebels have been fleeing from their villages after an evacuation order from officials.The Rakhine State government in an order on June 23 had instructed village administrators in Rathedaung Township to inform residents to stay away from their homes due to the military’s plans to conduct operations against the rebels of the Arakan Army ethnic guerrilla group. The exodus from more than 40 villages has been continuing almost a week later even though the order was revoked on June 26.