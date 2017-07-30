Mystery Continues After Human Remains Found In Septic Tank

Investigators continue to work to identify the person whose remains were found inside of a septic tank at a home north of Edcouch last week.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say DNA tests are being done to identify the person, and a pathologist is working to determine how and when the person died.

Investigators believe the remains are those of a woman. The homeowner who had been having trouble with the septic tank found a woman’s shoe inside as well as a leg bone, and crime scene investigators say a skull found later appears to be that of a female. Sheriff’s officials say they are not yet naming any persons of interest nor suspects in the case.