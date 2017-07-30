Home LOCAL Mystery Continues After Human Remains Found In Septic Tank
Mystery Continues After Human Remains Found In Septic Tank
Investigators continue to work to identify the person whose remains were found inside of a septic tank at a home north of Edcouch last week.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say DNA tests are being done to identify the person, and a pathologist is working to determine how and when the person died.

Investigators believe the remains are those of a woman. The homeowner who had been having trouble with the septic tank found a woman’s shoe inside as well as a leg bone, and crime scene investigators say a skull found later appears to be that of a female. Sheriff’s officials say they are not yet naming any persons of interest nor suspects in the case.

