Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez

Harlingen police say it could take up to six months to get answers to several key questions being asked in the aftermath of the death of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez of San Benito. Forensic experts are examining her skeletal remains that were found last week, as well as other pieces of evidence recovered from the scene, to determine how Rodriquez died, and also how long ago she died.

Investigators hope the evidence may also provide clues to a potential suspect. Harlingen police have named as a person-of-interest the driver of a light gray Ford Escape, who Rodriguez was seen leaving with as she got off her night shift at McDonald’s July 17th of last year.

In the meantime, police plan to re-interview people who knew Rodriguez, hoping they recall something they couldn’t during the first interview. Rodriguez’ skeletal remains were found in an isolated area east of Rio Hondo last Thursday.