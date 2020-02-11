Mystery Surrounding Human Remains Found In San Benito

Investigators are working to identify a body found in a commercial area of San Benito. Harlingen police say they received an anonymous tip late Monday afternoon about human remains near Business 77 and West Stenger Street.

A search turned up the decomposed remains Tuesday morning in a wooded area behind an auto repair shop. The name and gender of the person are not yet known, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Harlingen and San Benito police, along with Texas Rangers, are investigating.