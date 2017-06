Harlingen police are asking for your help in locating a woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday. 22-year-old Rebecca Jane Vega was last seen walking into the Wal-Mart Supercenter at Expressway 77 and Lincoln Avenue in Harlingen.

Vega is 5′ 4″, 180 pounds, and has long black hair. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re urged to call Harlingen police at 216-5940.

Photo courtesy of Harlingen Police Dept.