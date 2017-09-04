Mystery Surrounds Skeletal Remains Found Near Rio Hondo

Cameron County homicide investigators are waiting for the results of DNA tests being conducted on human skeletal remains found in an isolated area east of Rio Hondo last week.

A skull and some human bones were first spotted by a farmer Thursday afternoon alongside a water-filled ditch along Centerline Road near General Brant Road. A further search by sheriff’s deputies and the Brownsville Fire Department dive team turned up more bones from the bottom of the ditch.

Investigators say it’s not clear yet if the bones are those of one person or more than one, but say the skeletal remains had been there for at least a couple months. Officials say it may be a week or more before the DNA tests are done, which will help determine the identity of the victim or victims.