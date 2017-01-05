N. Korea Missile Fears In Japan: ‘Whatever Will Be, Will Be’

(AP) – Residents living near U.S. military bases in Japan are facing a fresh reality: Their neighborhoods are on the frontline of North Korea’s dispute with America and if Pyongyang were to attack they would have just minutes to shelter from incoming missiles.

Taxi driver Seijiro Kurosawa lives in Fussa, near Yokota Air Base. “There is no way we can run away from it. We don’t have bunkers, shelters or anything like that.”

A possible missile strike and what to do about it have dominated Japanese media in recent weeks. North Korea’s current arsenal is capable of striking the 50,000 U.S. troops stationed across Japan.

Japan raised caution levels in March after Pyongyang launched missiles it said were meant to simulate a nuclear strike on the U.S. bases here.