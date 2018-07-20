Home WORLD N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt
N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt
(AP) – North Korea says an August reunion of Korean families separated by war may not happen if South Korea doesn’t immediately return some of its citizens who arrived in the South in recent years.
The North’s state-run Uriminzokkiri website issued the warning on Friday, repeating its claim that South Korean agents abducted 12 North Korean restaurant workers in China in 2016.
It says the reunion will face “obstacles” if Seoul doesn’t send back the women.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry says it has no comments.
Seoul has said the North Korean women decided to resettle in the South on their own will.
In June, the Koreas agreed to allow elderly citizens separated since the 1950-53 Korean War to reunite with each other for several days in August.

