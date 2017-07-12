Home TRENDING N. Korea Says War Is Inevitable As Allies Continue War Games
N. Korea Says War Is Inevitable As Allies Continue War Games
WORLD
N. Korea Says War Is Inevitable As Allies Continue War Games

(AP) – North Korea says a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula has become a matter of when, not if, as it continued to criticize a massive joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea.
North Korea also claimed high-ranked U.S. officials, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, have confirmed American intent for war with “bellicose remarks.”
Pompeo said Saturday that U.S. intelligence agencies believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doesn’t have a good idea about how tenuous his situation is domestically and internationally. A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said Pompeo provoked the country by “impudently criticizing our supreme leadership.”
The comments were reported after the United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea on Wednesday as part of an exercise involving hundreds of warplanes.

