Nadler Blasts ‘blanket defiance’ Of Congress

Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., right, accompanied by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, speaks as Attorney General William Barr does not appear before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Barr, who informed the Democrat-controlled panel he will skip a scheduled hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says President Donald Trump’s assertion of executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is a clear escalation of his administration’s “blanket defiance” of Congress.

Nadler made the comments ahead of a committee vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. The committee is moving to hold Barr in contempt after the Justice Department rejected House Democrats’ demands for a fuller version of Mueller’s report and other documents.

Executive privilege is the president’s power to keep information from the courts, Congress and the public to protect the confidentiality of the Oval Office decision-making process. Asserting privilege would allow Trump to withhold the Mueller materials from Congress.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump had to assert privilege due to Nadler’s “blatant abuse of power.”