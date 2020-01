House Impeachment managers, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, walk to the Senate chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House managers continue to present what they call a “mountain of evidence” that shows President Trump abused his power.

Congressman Jerry Nadler claims there has never been a president who abused the office like Donald Trump has. He argued that Trump’s conduct has been wrong, illegal and dangerous. Nadler said the charges against Trump are among the most serious charges every brought against a president.