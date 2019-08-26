Name Change Set For Schlitterbahn South Padre Island

Officials have settled on a new name and logo for what is now Schlitterbahn Waterpark on South Padre Island. As part of a sale agreement announced in June by the New Braunfels-based company, Schlitterbahn’s South Padre Island location will now be known as Beach Park at Isla Blanca.

Under the agreement, Schlitterbahn sold its water parks in New Braunfels and Galveston to an Ohio-based company. The Henry family retained control of the Corpus Christi and South Padre Island parks, but said that they’d be renamed.

The agreement was made almost three years after the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who was decapitated on Schlitterbahn’s giant waterslide in Kansas City, Kansas.

Photo courtesy Schlitterbahn.com Website