Tamaulipas officials are releasing the name of the person murdered on the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Doctor Oscar Resendez Alanis was killed Monday evening. He was on the Mexican side of the bridge in his vehicle waiting in line to cross into Texas at the time. Doctor Resendez Alanis worked in the clinic operated by Mexico’s state oil company Pemex.

On Tuesday, KRGV reported that so far investigators in Mexico believe he may be a victim of an attempted car jacking.